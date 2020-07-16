110 Stratford H

Amenities

Beautiful, Clean, Meticulous, Spacious 2nd floor 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo with Gorgeous Lake Views from Private Screened Patio and Dining Area. White Kitchen Cabinets,Tile and Wood Floors,Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer in Unit. Cable, Water, Sewer Included in Rent. Amenities feature 24 Hr Security, Manned Gate,Courtesy Bus,Theater, Fitness, Pools, Tennis, Library, Clubhouse,Daily Activities and more. Century Village is within a few miles of Palm Beach International Airport, Kravitz Center, Worth Ave, Florida's Turnpike, I-95 and Fabulous Shopping.Hair Salon and Shop inside community. Intracoastal Waterways and the Ocean are just Minutes Away. Come and Enjoy Florida Paradise Living. Newer A/C, Hot water Heater. Call Now for your Private Showing. You will Fall in Love for Sure with So Much to Do!