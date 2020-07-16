All apartments in Palm Beach County
110 Stratford H
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:14 PM

110 Stratford H

110 Stratford C · (561) 400-6633
Location

110 Stratford C, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful, Clean, Meticulous, Spacious 2nd floor 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo with Gorgeous Lake Views from Private Screened Patio and Dining Area. White Kitchen Cabinets,Tile and Wood Floors,Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer in Unit. Cable, Water, Sewer Included in Rent. Amenities feature 24 Hr Security, Manned Gate,Courtesy Bus,Theater, Fitness, Pools, Tennis, Library, Clubhouse,Daily Activities and more. Century Village is within a few miles of Palm Beach International Airport, Kravitz Center, Worth Ave, Florida's Turnpike, I-95 and Fabulous Shopping.Hair Salon and Shop inside community. Intracoastal Waterways and the Ocean are just Minutes Away. Come and Enjoy Florida Paradise Living. Newer A/C, Hot water Heater. Call Now for your Private Showing. You will Fall in Love for Sure with So Much to Do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Stratford H have any available units?
110 Stratford H has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Stratford H have?
Some of 110 Stratford H's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Stratford H currently offering any rent specials?
110 Stratford H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Stratford H pet-friendly?
No, 110 Stratford H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 110 Stratford H offer parking?
No, 110 Stratford H does not offer parking.
Does 110 Stratford H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Stratford H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Stratford H have a pool?
Yes, 110 Stratford H has a pool.
Does 110 Stratford H have accessible units?
No, 110 Stratford H does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Stratford H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Stratford H has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Stratford H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Stratford H has units with air conditioning.
