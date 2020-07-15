10165 Diamond Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool

NOTE ONLY AVAILABLE for 6 Months Start in APRIL until November 2021! HOPA - 55 & over - no children can reside here. Courtyard home with detached guest cottage, heated pool, office/library, breakfast area, expansive formal dining & large bonus room. Main house features elegant living spaces with renovated kitchen, MARBLE floors, crown moldings, Master suite with French doors, fitted closet & GORGEOUS bath. Oversized corner lot maximizes Florida living with slate back patio, cascading waterfalls, rock pond and & gorgeous lake views and open green spaces. as well as lushly landscaped, screen-enclosed private courtyard w/heated pool, outdoor summer kitchen and detached guest house with full bath & spiral staircase leading to a bonus room . Close to Great Clubhouse & Very close worship