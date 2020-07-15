All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

10165 Diamond Lake Drive

10165 Diamond Lake Drive · (917) 690-5235
Location

10165 Diamond Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2603 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
NOTE ONLY AVAILABLE for 6 Months Start in APRIL until November 2021! HOPA - 55 & over - no children can reside here. Courtyard home with detached guest cottage, heated pool, office/library, breakfast area, expansive formal dining & large bonus room. Main house features elegant living spaces with renovated kitchen, MARBLE floors, crown moldings, Master suite with French doors, fitted closet & GORGEOUS bath. Oversized corner lot maximizes Florida living with slate back patio, cascading waterfalls, rock pond and & gorgeous lake views and open green spaces. as well as lushly landscaped, screen-enclosed private courtyard w/heated pool, outdoor summer kitchen and detached guest house with full bath & spiral staircase leading to a bonus room . Close to Great Clubhouse & Very close worship

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have any available units?
10165 Diamond Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have?
Some of 10165 Diamond Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10165 Diamond Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10165 Diamond Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10165 Diamond Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10165 Diamond Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10165 Diamond Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
