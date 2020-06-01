795 Huntington Street

Amenities
Newly renovated LOCKMAR home on corner lot with city water! Tax records show less square footage due to the new central AC system putting the Florida room under air for a total of 2064 square feet of living space. Inside & outside units and ducts have been replaced. Sky lights were just replaced. Kitchen and bathrooms updated, including granite. Master features jetted tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. New wood-laminate and tile floors, new modern lighting, and new window treatments. Washer and Dryer included. Basic lawn maintenance. Pets may be considered.