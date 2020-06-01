All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

795 Huntington Street

795 Huntington Street Northeast · (813) 992-6072
Location

795 Huntington Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated LOCKMAR home on corner lot with city water! Tax records show less square footage due to the new central AC system putting the Florida room under air for a total of 2064 square feet of living space. Inside & outside units and ducts have been replaced. Sky lights were just replaced. Kitchen and bathrooms updated, including granite. Master features jetted tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. New wood-laminate and tile floors, new modern lighting, and new window treatments. Washer and Dryer included. Basic lawn maintenance. Pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Huntington Street have any available units?
795 Huntington Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Huntington Street have?
Some of 795 Huntington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
795 Huntington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Huntington Street is pet friendly.
Does 795 Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 795 Huntington Street does offer parking.
Does 795 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 Huntington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 795 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 795 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 795 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
