674 Americana Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room. 1/2 bath, huge pantry & Laundry Area downstairs for extra convenience. Upstairs has a loft Area and beautiful Master Bedroom w/ separate Tub & Shower, Water Closet, separate sink area's & his/hers closets. 4 additional bedrooms & 2 more baths are upstairs. One Bedroom has it's own private bath. Other Bedrooms have a shared Bath. Tile in Living area's downstairs. Carpeted upstairs. Large tiled screened porch overlooks privacy fenced backyard. 3 car garage w 4 car driveway. Includes lawn service. Tenant responsible for beds. No cats. Pet Insurance required