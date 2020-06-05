All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

674 Americana Boulevard

674 Americana Boulevard Northeast · (321) 802-5770
Location

674 Americana Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3921 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has space for everyone. Downstairs Mst bedroom that can be used as a Mother In Law suite or for visiting guests. Eat in Kitchen w/newer appliances, side by side refrigerator that opens to nice size family room. 1/2 bath, huge pantry & Laundry Area downstairs for extra convenience. Upstairs has a loft Area and beautiful Master Bedroom w/ separate Tub & Shower, Water Closet, separate sink area's & his/hers closets. 4 additional bedrooms & 2 more baths are upstairs. One Bedroom has it's own private bath. Other Bedrooms have a shared Bath. Tile in Living area's downstairs. Carpeted upstairs. Large tiled screened porch overlooks privacy fenced backyard. 3 car garage w 4 car driveway. Includes lawn service. Tenant responsible for beds. No cats. Pet Insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Americana Boulevard have any available units?
674 Americana Boulevard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 674 Americana Boulevard have?
Some of 674 Americana Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Americana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
674 Americana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Americana Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 674 Americana Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 674 Americana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 674 Americana Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 674 Americana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Americana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Americana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 674 Americana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 674 Americana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 674 Americana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Americana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Americana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
