Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

571 Town Rd SW

571 Town Road SW · (833) 922-7483
Location

571 Town Road SW, Palm Bay, FL 32908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 571 Town Rd SW · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Spacious Home Now Available for Rent! A MUST SEE! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately. Once inside you will find 4 large bedrooms and a bonus room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Call for a showing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com

*Photos are for illustrative purposes only & are not an accurate representation of the final product.

(RLNE5770685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Town Rd SW have any available units?
571 Town Rd SW has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Town Rd SW have?
Some of 571 Town Rd SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Town Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
571 Town Rd SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Town Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Town Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 571 Town Rd SW offer parking?
No, 571 Town Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 571 Town Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Town Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Town Rd SW have a pool?
No, 571 Town Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 571 Town Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 571 Town Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Town Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Town Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
