490 Consolata Ave. NW, Available 08/15/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. - Beautiful 3 bedroom Maronda home with designer colors. Large kitchen with island. Separate living room, dining and family room. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has garden tub. Lawn service included in rent. Home has security system. Tenant can have monitored.



S. Minton, right on Americana, right on Ontario, right on Consolata. House on left



Go to allbrevardpropertymanagment.com go to website then vacanies. Cash must be brought into office. Call Mary at 321-723-4749



Tenant occupied need notice to show.



No Pets Allowed



