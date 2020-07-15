All apartments in Palm Bay
490 Consolata Ave. NW,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

490 Consolata Ave. NW,

490 Consolata Avenue Northwest · (321) 308-4744
Location

490 Consolata Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 490 Consolata Ave. NW, · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
490 Consolata Ave. NW, Available 08/15/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. - Beautiful 3 bedroom Maronda home with designer colors. Large kitchen with island. Separate living room, dining and family room. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has garden tub. Lawn service included in rent. Home has security system. Tenant can have monitored.

S. Minton, right on Americana, right on Ontario, right on Consolata. House on left

Go to allbrevardpropertymanagment.com go to website then vacanies. Cash must be brought into office. Call Mary at 321-723-4749

Tenant occupied need notice to show.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have any available units?
490 Consolata Ave. NW, has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
Is 490 Consolata Ave. NW, currently offering any rent specials?
490 Consolata Ave. NW, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Consolata Ave. NW, pet-friendly?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, offer parking?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not offer parking.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have a pool?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not have a pool.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have accessible units?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Consolata Ave. NW, have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Consolata Ave. NW, does not have units with air conditioning.
