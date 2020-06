Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

New kitchen cabinets and counters,3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard - New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.5 times the rent. Security Deposit $1300, full months rent, $1300 and lease fee $110, needed to move in. Please contact Liz Cooper, Property Manager, for more information, 321-890-9972



(RLNE5855055)