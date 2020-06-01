1668 La Maderia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Application accepted waiting on signatures 7/7 .Beautifully well kept home in BRIDGEWATER AT BAYSIDE LAKES, ''Gated Community'' Professionally landscaped, Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath over-sized 2 car garage. Relaxing trussed screened patio, PVC fence in spacious back yard. Home features eat in kitchen w/ 42'' kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Formal dining, living area, double Pane windows & hurricane shutters . Many updates , fresh interior paint, New A/C system & Water heater, Professionally installed laminate floors in master bedroom. New deluxe carpet in additional bedrooms with 18'' tile floors in all main areas. Community offers resort style living. Enjoy 2 pools, Exercise Rm & Amazing schools! Lawn care is included in rent. Close to schools, shopping, short drive to b