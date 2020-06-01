All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like 1668 La Maderia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
1668 La Maderia Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

1668 La Maderia Drive

1668 La Maderia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Bay
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1668 La Maderia Drive, Palm Bay, FL 32908
Bridgewater At Bayside Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Application accepted waiting on signatures 7/7 .Beautifully well kept home in BRIDGEWATER AT BAYSIDE LAKES, ''Gated Community'' Professionally landscaped, Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath over-sized 2 car garage. Relaxing trussed screened patio, PVC fence in spacious back yard. Home features eat in kitchen w/ 42'' kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Formal dining, living area, double Pane windows & hurricane shutters . Many updates , fresh interior paint, New A/C system & Water heater, Professionally installed laminate floors in master bedroom. New deluxe carpet in additional bedrooms with 18'' tile floors in all main areas. Community offers resort style living. Enjoy 2 pools, Exercise Rm & Amazing schools! Lawn care is included in rent. Close to schools, shopping, short drive to b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 La Maderia Drive have any available units?
1668 La Maderia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Bay, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1668 La Maderia Drive have?
Some of 1668 La Maderia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1668 La Maderia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1668 La Maderia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 La Maderia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1668 La Maderia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 1668 La Maderia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1668 La Maderia Drive offers parking.
Does 1668 La Maderia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 La Maderia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 La Maderia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1668 La Maderia Drive has a pool.
Does 1668 La Maderia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1668 La Maderia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 La Maderia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 La Maderia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Similar Pages

Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palm Bay Apartments with BalconiesPalm Bay Apartments with Parking
Palm Bay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
Fort Pierce, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLBithlo, FL
Pine Castle, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLLakewood Park, FLUnion Park, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Malabar Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College