Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

141 Tile Ave SW

141 Tile Avenue Southwest · (833) 922-7483
Location

141 Tile Avenue Southwest, Palm Bay, FL 32908

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Tile Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Features Now Available for Rent! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately. Once inside you will find 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Monthly pest control is included in the rent. Call for a showing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com

(RLNE5770648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Tile Ave SW have any available units?
141 Tile Ave SW has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Tile Ave SW have?
Some of 141 Tile Ave SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Tile Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
141 Tile Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Tile Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Tile Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 141 Tile Ave SW offer parking?
No, 141 Tile Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 141 Tile Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Tile Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Tile Ave SW have a pool?
No, 141 Tile Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 141 Tile Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 141 Tile Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Tile Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Tile Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
