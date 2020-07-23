Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool table

128 massini ave Available 08/01/20 128 massini - Looking for that perfect rental? Search no more! This home has everything your looking for, this rental is just under 1,800 sqft and is a 3 bed 2 bath split plan with an open plan dining, kitchen, living room combo.

There is a bonus room to the back of the home the has a perfect condition pool table that will be left for tenants to enjoy. The eat in kitchen is done with beautiful upgrades including newer appliances and accent lighting,

Built in surround sound system through out living areas of the home, indoor laundry room with plenty of storage space, and a large screened in slab in the back yard. This home is perfect for both families and entertaining. wont last long!



(RLNE5936364)