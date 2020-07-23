All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

128 massini ave

128 Massini Ave NW · (321) 622-3257
Location

128 Massini Ave NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 massini ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool table
128 massini ave Available 08/01/20 128 massini - Looking for that perfect rental? Search no more! This home has everything your looking for, this rental is just under 1,800 sqft and is a 3 bed 2 bath split plan with an open plan dining, kitchen, living room combo.
There is a bonus room to the back of the home the has a perfect condition pool table that will be left for tenants to enjoy. The eat in kitchen is done with beautiful upgrades including newer appliances and accent lighting,
Built in surround sound system through out living areas of the home, indoor laundry room with plenty of storage space, and a large screened in slab in the back yard. This home is perfect for both families and entertaining. wont last long!

(RLNE5936364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 massini ave have any available units?
128 massini ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 massini ave have?
Some of 128 massini ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 massini ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 massini ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 massini ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 massini ave is pet friendly.
Does 128 massini ave offer parking?
No, 128 massini ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 massini ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 massini ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 massini ave have a pool?
No, 128 massini ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 massini ave have accessible units?
No, 128 massini ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 massini ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 massini ave does not have units with dishwashers.
