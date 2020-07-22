All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

5360 DIPLOMAT COURT

5360 Diplomat Ct · (407) 227-1231
Location

5360 Diplomat Ct, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1694 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
game room
pool
Lovely and cozy, this townhouse will make you feel at home. All the rooms are fully furnished and decorated with good taste. Kitchen appliances are elegant and updated. The entrance couldn’t be more charming, and the neighborhood sums up to make this place a perfect environment for a family.
Lucaya is a gated community that features a large clubhouse with Cyber Café, resort pool with splash water, game room, and other recreation areas. Besides all of that, the community is located within less than 4.5 miles away from the enchanted Disney World. Many restaurants and shopping malls are also in the neighborhood.
It is definitely worth a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have any available units?
5360 DIPLOMAT COURT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have?
Some of 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5360 DIPLOMAT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT offer parking?
No, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT has a pool.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5360 DIPLOMAT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
