5360 DIPLOMAT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe game room pool

Lovely and cozy, this townhouse will make you feel at home. All the rooms are fully furnished and decorated with good taste. Kitchen appliances are elegant and updated. The entrance couldn’t be more charming, and the neighborhood sums up to make this place a perfect environment for a family.

Lucaya is a gated community that features a large clubhouse with Cyber Café, resort pool with splash water, game room, and other recreation areas. Besides all of that, the community is located within less than 4.5 miles away from the enchanted Disney World. Many restaurants and shopping malls are also in the neighborhood.

It is definitely worth a look!