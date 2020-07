Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Kissimmee. Townhouse comes with 1 car garage and washer and dryer. This gated community is located in close proximity of the master planned campus that will serve as a center of advanced research in Osceola county.

The Florida turnpike is just up the road as well as not being not to far from Disney, Celebration and Lake Nona.