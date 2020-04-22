8 Polar Bear Path

Amenities

carport gym pool air conditioning pool table bocce court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accessible bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board tennis court

Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball. State-of-the-art fitness and aerobics center. Golf Course. Comfortable gathering places, a dance floor and bandstand, billiards room. This 55+ community is designed to accommodate active retirement living. Credit and background check mandated both rental company and by Bear Creek HOA, (2 fees). No Pets.