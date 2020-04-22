8 Polar Bear Path

Amenities
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball. State-of-the-art fitness and aerobics center. Golf Course. Comfortable gathering places, a dance floor and bandstand, billiards room. This 55+ community is designed to accommodate active retirement living. Credit and background check mandated both rental company and by Bear Creek HOA, (2 fees). No Pets.