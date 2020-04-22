All apartments in Ormond Beach
Location

8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Tomoka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball. State-of-the-art fitness and aerobics center. Golf Course. Comfortable gathering places, a dance floor and bandstand, billiards room. This 55+ community is designed to accommodate active retirement living. Credit and background check mandated both rental company and by Bear Creek HOA, (2 fees). No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Polar Bear Path have any available units?
8 Polar Bear Path has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Polar Bear Path have?
Some of 8 Polar Bear Path's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Polar Bear Path currently offering any rent specials?
8 Polar Bear Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Polar Bear Path pet-friendly?
No, 8 Polar Bear Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path offer parking?
Yes, 8 Polar Bear Path does offer parking.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Polar Bear Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path have a pool?
Yes, 8 Polar Bear Path has a pool.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path have accessible units?
Yes, 8 Polar Bear Path has accessible units.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Polar Bear Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Polar Bear Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Polar Bear Path has units with air conditioning.
