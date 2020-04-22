All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:56 AM

6 Baywood Drive

6 Baywood Drive · (386) 864-1806
Location

6 Baywood Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Tomoka Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood. Park like setting surrounds you and there is enough yard to hold the neighborhoods soccer matches. Main floor of home is where you find the laundry room w/ washer & dryer, half bathroom fully equipped eat in kitchen, formal dining room and on one side the living w/ room w Cocquina Fireplace the other is family / media room w/ french doors opening to the screened in pool deck.and sun lounge area. The 2nd floor of the home has 4 bedrooms,and 2 full bathrooms. The master bath is spacious and has tiled shower area, jetted tub douvet, welcoming skylight. Parking options are attached 2 car ov

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Baywood Drive have any available units?
6 Baywood Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Baywood Drive have?
Some of 6 Baywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Baywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Baywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Baywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Baywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 6 Baywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Baywood Drive does offer parking.
Does 6 Baywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Baywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Baywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6 Baywood Drive has a pool.
Does 6 Baywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Baywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Baywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Baywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Baywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Baywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
