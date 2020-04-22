6 Baywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool media room

Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood. Park like setting surrounds you and there is enough yard to hold the neighborhoods soccer matches. Main floor of home is where you find the laundry room w/ washer & dryer, half bathroom fully equipped eat in kitchen, formal dining room and on one side the living w/ room w Cocquina Fireplace the other is family / media room w/ french doors opening to the screened in pool deck.and sun lounge area. The 2nd floor of the home has 4 bedrooms,and 2 full bathrooms. The master bath is spacious and has tiled shower area, jetted tub douvet, welcoming skylight. Parking options are attached 2 car ov