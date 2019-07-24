This cozy and clean 3/2 with 1 car garage and fenced in yard is near the 408 on ramp off of Hiawassee. Walk to shopping and bus line! Popular neighborhood just on the North edge of MetroWest. Close to Valencia College and easy access to 408 East West Expressway. Good school district. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have any available units?
6659 WESTMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6659 WESTMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.