All apartments in Orlovista
Find more places like 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlovista, FL
/
6659 WESTMONT DRIVE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

6659 WESTMONT DRIVE

6659 Westmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6659 Westmont Drive, Orlovista, FL 32835

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy and clean 3/2 with 1 car garage and fenced in yard is near the 408 on ramp off of Hiawassee. Walk to shopping and bus line! Popular neighborhood just on the North edge of MetroWest. Close to Valencia College and easy access to 408 East West Expressway. Good school district. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have any available units?
6659 WESTMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6659 WESTMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlovista.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6659 WESTMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLPine Hills, FLFairview Shores, FLWindermere, FLOak Ridge, FLBay Hill, FLLockhart, FL
Doctor Phillips, FLHorizon West, FLPine Castle, FLForest City, FLSouth Apopka, FLConway, FLWilliamsburg, FLFern Park, FLWekiwa Springs, FLSouthchase, FLAzalea Park, FLLongwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus