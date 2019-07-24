6659 WESTMONT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy and clean 3/2 with 1 car garage and fenced in yard is near the 408 on ramp off of Hiawassee. Walk to shopping and bus line! Popular neighborhood just on the North edge of MetroWest. Close to Valencia College and easy access to 408 East West Expressway. Good school district. Ready for move in.