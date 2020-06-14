Apartment List
FL
/
orange park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orange Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Beauclerc
2 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Beauclerc
102 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 07/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5757 Norde Dr E
5757 East Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1172 sqft
5757 Norde Dr E Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 5757 Norde Rd - This 3/2 with Florida sun room features a fenced front and back yard, a big front porch and double driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunbeam
1 Unit Available
9764 SUMMER GROVE WAY
9764 Summer Grove Way West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage for rent in Summer Grove! This unit boasts almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! Nice wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Venetia
1 Unit Available
4734 CATES AVE
4734 Cates Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1246 sqft
Ortega Forest-Home for rent 3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen(R/R/MW), wood flooring, living room, dining room, glass enclosed florida room, large laundry room with washer/dryer, carport, lawn service included, large fenced back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arrowhead
1 Unit Available
3801 CROWN POINT RD
3801 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
Nicely maintained 2/2.5 townhouse, laminate wood floors, tile floors, bedrooms upstairs, unit over looks pond area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
5719 Timuquana Road
5719 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Rare 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit available with a walk in closet, newer central a/c and private backyard! Ample parking with onsite storage. $40 water, sewage, trash, and monthly pest control.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
City Guide for Orange Park, FL

During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.

Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orange Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orange Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

