473 NEWPORT DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Three bedroom, two bathroom duplex located in the Heart of Old Orange Park.Fresh paint, easy to clean flooring, minimal carpeting. Great living space, private backyard and lawn care in included. This home is looking its next great tenants. Feel free to call me with questions about qualifying. We are looking for good credit, great rental references, current employment. No evictions, , no previous collections from landlords, and no aggressive breed dogs.This home is not accepting section 8 vouchers at this time.