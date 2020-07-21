All apartments in Orange Park
473 NEWPORT DR
473 NEWPORT DR

473 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

473 Newport Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Three bedroom, two bathroom duplex located in the Heart of Old Orange Park.Fresh paint, easy to clean flooring, minimal carpeting. Great living space, private backyard and lawn care in included. This home is looking its next great tenants. Feel free to call me with questions about qualifying. We are looking for good credit, great rental references, current employment. No evictions, , no previous collections from landlords, and no aggressive breed dogs.This home is not accepting section 8 vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 NEWPORT DR have any available units?
473 NEWPORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 473 NEWPORT DR have?
Some of 473 NEWPORT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 NEWPORT DR currently offering any rent specials?
473 NEWPORT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 NEWPORT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 NEWPORT DR is pet friendly.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR offer parking?
No, 473 NEWPORT DR does not offer parking.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 NEWPORT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR have a pool?
No, 473 NEWPORT DR does not have a pool.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR have accessible units?
No, 473 NEWPORT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 NEWPORT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 473 NEWPORT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 NEWPORT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
