462 Newport Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

462 Newport Dr

462 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

462 Newport Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1075 - 3/2/1 - Orange Park - Upstairs Unit - This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, with a one car garage. The master bedroom is huge and can accommodate any furniture arrangement. Carpeting, fresh paint and laundry hook ups in unit. This is a second story unit, and has a great balcony and side yard for kids to play in. This home does have a one car garage, and laundry hook ups.

Please cruise through the neighborhood, to see if this home might work for you!

Email me for quick response. Tara@CompassPMG.com

(RLNE2533076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Newport Dr have any available units?
462 Newport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 462 Newport Dr have?
Some of 462 Newport Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Newport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
462 Newport Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Newport Dr pet-friendly?
No, 462 Newport Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 462 Newport Dr offer parking?
Yes, 462 Newport Dr does offer parking.
Does 462 Newport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Newport Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Newport Dr have a pool?
No, 462 Newport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 462 Newport Dr have accessible units?
No, 462 Newport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Newport Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Newport Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Newport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Newport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
