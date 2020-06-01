462 Newport Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

$1075 - 3/2/1 - Orange Park - Upstairs Unit - This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, with a one car garage. The master bedroom is huge and can accommodate any furniture arrangement. Carpeting, fresh paint and laundry hook ups in unit. This is a second story unit, and has a great balcony and side yard for kids to play in. This home does have a one car garage, and laundry hook ups.



Please cruise through the neighborhood, to see if this home might work for you!



Email me for quick response. Tara@CompassPMG.com



(RLNE2533076)