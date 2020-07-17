All apartments in Orange Park
Find more places like 2142 Carnes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange Park, FL
/
2142 Carnes Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

2142 Carnes Street

2142 Carnes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2142 Carnes Street, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975090

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 786 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, ceiling fans, and is freshly painted. With access to a porch. Minutes away from US-17.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Carnes Street have any available units?
2142 Carnes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 2142 Carnes Street have?
Some of 2142 Carnes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Carnes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Carnes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Carnes Street pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Carnes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 2142 Carnes Street offer parking?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Carnes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Carnes Street have a pool?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Carnes Street have accessible units?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Carnes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Carnes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Carnes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Orange Park 1 BedroomsOrange Park 2 Bedrooms
Orange Park Apartments with BalconiesOrange Park Apartments with Parking
Orange Park Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida