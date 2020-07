Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

A Place To Call Home In the heart of Orange Park. Three large bedrooms & two full baths. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with wood burning fireplace, Eat-In-Kitchen, large screen porch and back yard, 2 car garage with extra storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.