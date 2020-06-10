Amenities

Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping. This condominium features tons of amenities including several pools, trails, gym and even an on-site bar. This community is located near international drive right by the Orlando Convention Center, less than a 10-minute drive to Universal Studios and a 5-minute drive to SeaWorld.



-FULLY FURNISHED!!



- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control



- Washer / Dryer inside Unit



FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:



- First Months Rent $2190.00



- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)



- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable



For pictures and info access to our website:

www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com

or contact us at 321-426-0441



