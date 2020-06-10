All apartments in Orange County
Vista Cay
Vista Cay

4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801 · (321) 426-0441
Location

4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801, Orange County, FL 32819

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2190 · Avail. now

$2,190

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping. This condominium features tons of amenities including several pools, trails, gym and even an on-site bar. This community is located near international drive right by the Orlando Convention Center, less than a 10-minute drive to Universal Studios and a 5-minute drive to SeaWorld.

-FULLY FURNISHED!!

- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control

- Washer / Dryer inside Unit

FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:

- First Months Rent $2190.00

- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)

- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable

For pictures and info access to our website:
www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com
or contact us at 321-426-0441

(RLNE4995152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Cay have any available units?
Vista Cay has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Vista Cay have?
Some of Vista Cay's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Cay currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Cay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Cay pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Cay is pet friendly.
Does Vista Cay offer parking?
Yes, Vista Cay offers parking.
Does Vista Cay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Cay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Cay have a pool?
Yes, Vista Cay has a pool.
Does Vista Cay have accessible units?
No, Vista Cay does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Cay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Cay has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista Cay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vista Cay has units with air conditioning.
