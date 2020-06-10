Amenities
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping. This condominium features tons of amenities including several pools, trails, gym and even an on-site bar. This community is located near international drive right by the Orlando Convention Center, less than a 10-minute drive to Universal Studios and a 5-minute drive to SeaWorld.
-FULLY FURNISHED!!
- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control
- Washer / Dryer inside Unit
FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:
- First Months Rent $2190.00
- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)
- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable
For pictures and info access to our website:
www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com
or contact us at 321-426-0441
(RLNE4995152)