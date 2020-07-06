Amenities

9717 Pecky Cypress Way Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Minutes from Disney Springs! - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just minutes from Disney Springs and right across Windermere. You will feel right at home. This unit is a former model home, with nice upgrades, and is in excellent condition. Located in a gated community. HUGE master walk in closet! SPACIOUS floor plan! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



