Orange County, FL
9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT

9651 Pacific Pines Court · No Longer Available
Location

9651 Pacific Pines Court, Orange County, FL 32832
North Shore at Lake Hart

Amenities

This Charming 4 bedroom 2 baths home is located in the desirable gated golf community of North Shore at Lake Hart features, ceramic tile, an open floor plan with separate formal living an dining room area, a lovely kitchen overlooking the large family room, a spacious master suite and a lovely pond view. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball courts, baseball field, playgrounds and workout room. Conveniently located only minutes from Lake Nona Medical City, shopping, dining, Moss Park and 417 and 528. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. STILL AVAILABLE AS OF 11/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have any available units?
9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have?
Some of 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT offers parking.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT has a pool.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have accessible units?
No, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
