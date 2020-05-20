9651 PACIFIC PINES COURT

Amenities

This Charming 4 bedroom 2 baths home is located in the desirable gated golf community of North Shore at Lake Hart features, ceramic tile, an open floor plan with separate formal living an dining room area, a lovely kitchen overlooking the large family room, a spacious master suite and a lovely pond view. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball courts, baseball field, playgrounds and workout room. Conveniently located only minutes from Lake Nona Medical City, shopping, dining, Moss Park and 417 and 528. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. STILL AVAILABLE AS OF 11/18