Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

9556 Brimton Drive

9556 Brimton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9556 Brimton Drive, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Arbor Ridge - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arbor Ridge! Located off of Econ Trail between Colonial and University, this property is conveniently located to access downtown Orlando via the 408 or access to the 417. This home features a two-car garage, fenced backyard and a split-floor plan. According to public records, 1,560 total square feet, with 1,032 heated square feet. Call for a showing! No animals permitted.

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9556 Brimton Drive have any available units?
9556 Brimton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 9556 Brimton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9556 Brimton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9556 Brimton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9556 Brimton Drive offers parking.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive have a pool?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9556 Brimton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9556 Brimton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
