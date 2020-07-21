9556 Brimton Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Arbor Ridge - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arbor Ridge! Located off of Econ Trail between Colonial and University, this property is conveniently located to access downtown Orlando via the 408 or access to the 417. This home features a two-car garage, fenced backyard and a split-floor plan. According to public records, 1,560 total square feet, with 1,032 heated square feet. Call for a showing! No animals permitted.



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5638079)