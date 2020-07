Amenities

899 Vista Palma Way Available 08/09/19 4/2 Home Located in The Islands Of Valencia -

This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is rent ready. Close to UCF and right down the street from Valencia Community East Campus. Easy access to major highways and close to Orlando International Airport. Home has tile in main living area and a nice fenced in yard.



Union Park( Elementary)

Union Park (Middle School)

University (High School)



