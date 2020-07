Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

Beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths townhome located in an upscale gated community in Windermere. The community offers clubhouse, pools, and fitness center. Stainless steel appliances and full-size washer & dryer. Lakeside Villa is located across from the new shopping center only one parking space assignment available and one additional space at the guest parking lot **ONLY 2 PARKING SPACES ASSIGNED** MUST SEE!!