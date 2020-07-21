8215-33 Sun Spring Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!! This condo is located in the gated community of The Club at Orlando. The home features an amazing kitchen, with pantry and pass through bar. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom and walk-in shower in master bath. The screened in patio provides ample space to sit and relax after a long day. Also, there is a storage closet next to the condo! Conveniently located near the 408 and 417 as well as nearby shopping and restaurants! Professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-258-1332 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE Now!!



(RLNE5183937)