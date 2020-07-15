8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill volleyball court

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Elevator Building in the gated community of Lakeside at Windermere. Brand new Carpets, Paint and Blinds. Large open Floor plan with Dinning Room, Family Room and Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steal appliances and large walk in Pantry. Screened in patio. Master Bedroom has attached Bathroom with double vanity, large soaking tub and walk in closet. Club House with Fitness Center, 2 Pools, Sand Volleyball Court and outdoor BBQ areas. 2 Additional Bedrooms with large closets share a bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the condo. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month for a fee of $21. Water and Trash are also included. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. Only 2 cars are allowed to be parked in the community.