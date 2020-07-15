All apartments in Orange County
8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

8179 Maritime Flag Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8179 Maritime Flag Street, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Elevator Building in the gated community of Lakeside at Windermere. Brand new Carpets, Paint and Blinds. Large open Floor plan with Dinning Room, Family Room and Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steal appliances and large walk in Pantry. Screened in patio. Master Bedroom has attached Bathroom with double vanity, large soaking tub and walk in closet. Club House with Fitness Center, 2 Pools, Sand Volleyball Court and outdoor BBQ areas. 2 Additional Bedrooms with large closets share a bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the condo. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month for a fee of $21. Water and Trash are also included. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. Only 2 cars are allowed to be parked in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have any available units?
8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have?
Some of 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET offer parking?
No, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET has a pool.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have accessible units?
No, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8179 MARITIME FLAG STREET has units with air conditioning.
