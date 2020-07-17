All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8168 Boat Hook Loop 728

8168 Boat Hook Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8168 Boat Hook Loop, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
volleyball court
Amy Toro Condo - Property Id: 130694

3/2 Condo In Gated Community Absolutely stunning 3/2 condo In Windermere!! This amazing 3rd floor condo features a large kitchen overlooking the living room & dining room! No above noise living on the third floor! The condo building was built with solid concrete structural walls and flooring unlike most new condos in the same area, giving the home owner sound proof and exceptional weather protection. The living room is large with sliding doors that lead out to a screened in patio area overlooking the beautiful community pool. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a very nice master bath. Directly across the condo unit, the community offers all of the fabulous amenities, including a huge pool, fitness center, club house, volleyball, walking trails, grills, etc! This community offers valet garbage pick up and it has 24 hr. security along with a gated entry. Your condo comes with private parking space. The common areas are beautiful and well maintained thought the entire year
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130694
Property Id 130694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have any available units?
8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have?
Some of 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 currently offering any rent specials?
8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 pet-friendly?
No, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 offer parking?
Yes, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 offers parking.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have a pool?
Yes, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 has a pool.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have accessible units?
No, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 does not have accessible units.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8168 Boat Hook Loop 728 does not have units with air conditioning.
