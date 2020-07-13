All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8019 Tompkins Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8019 Tompkins Square
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

8019 Tompkins Square

8019 Tompkins Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8019 Tompkins Square, Orange County, FL 32807

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedrm Home Near Downtown For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1275.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1375.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1375.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1275/mo
8019 Tompkins Square
Orlando, Florida 32807
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Ivanhoe Estates
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1480
Year Built: 1970

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready
*1 Car Carport
*Plenty Of Parking
*Large Fenced In Yard
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*JUST MINUTES To UCF & Valencia
*JUST 10-15 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To Airport
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*NEW Appliances
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: FROM UNIVERSITY BLVD SOUTH ON GOLENROD TO LEFT ON STRAFFORD TO TOMPKINS SQUARE ON LEFT

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5095646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Tompkins Square have any available units?
8019 Tompkins Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8019 Tompkins Square have?
Some of 8019 Tompkins Square's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Tompkins Square currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Tompkins Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Tompkins Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 Tompkins Square is pet friendly.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square offer parking?
Yes, 8019 Tompkins Square offers parking.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Tompkins Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square have a pool?
No, 8019 Tompkins Square does not have a pool.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square have accessible units?
Yes, 8019 Tompkins Square has accessible units.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 Tompkins Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 Tompkins Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 Tompkins Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College