7844 Bowery Dr

GOURGEOUS BRAND NEW Townhome in the charming Ravenna Community in Winter Garden. Easy to show, Schedule a tour today. Located in A - Rate School District, this Townhome offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1,860 sq. ft., open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors throughout all the living room areas, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, gorgeous luxury stone counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Through the first floor living areas, you will find a private courtyard area which leads you to the 2-car garage. Second floor features Large Master suite with walking closet and Master bath, and another 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Separate laundry room (with washer & dryer). Make your Orlando lifestyle experience even more phenomenal with additional amenities in this amazing home, close to a wide variety of shopping places, restaurants, schools and hospitals. Easy access to 429 and the turnpike. Don't delay, apply today.