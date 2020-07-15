All apartments in Orange County
7844 Bowery Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

7844 Bowery Dr

7844 Bowery Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7844 Bowery Dr, Orange County, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GOURGEOUS BRAND NEW Townhome in the charming Ravenna Community in Winter Garden. Easy to show, Schedule a tour today. Located in A - Rate School District, this Townhome offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1,860 sq. ft., open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors throughout all the living room areas, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, gorgeous luxury stone counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Through the first floor living areas, you will find a private courtyard area which leads you to the 2-car garage. Second floor features Large Master suite with walking closet and Master bath, and another 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Separate laundry room (with washer & dryer). Make your Orlando lifestyle experience even more phenomenal with additional amenities in this amazing home, close to a wide variety of shopping places, restaurants, schools and hospitals. Easy access to 429 and the turnpike. Don't delay, apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7844 Bowery Dr have any available units?
7844 Bowery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7844 Bowery Dr have?
Some of 7844 Bowery Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7844 Bowery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7844 Bowery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7844 Bowery Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7844 Bowery Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7844 Bowery Dr offers parking.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7844 Bowery Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr have a pool?
No, 7844 Bowery Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr have accessible units?
No, 7844 Bowery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7844 Bowery Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7844 Bowery Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7844 Bowery Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
