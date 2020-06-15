7605 PISSARRO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout. No carpet. Stainless steel appliances included, even washer and dryer. This gated community features include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, and Gazebo/Dock overlooking Big Sand Lake. Centrally located. Just minutes from shopping, dining, post office, hospital, and access on to major highways. Available for immediate move in. Easy to see. Call/ Text for your private showing today!