All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

7605 PISSARRO DRIVE

7605 Pissarro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7605 Pissarro Drive, Orange County, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout. No carpet. Stainless steel appliances included, even washer and dryer. This gated community features include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, and Gazebo/Dock overlooking Big Sand Lake. Centrally located. Just minutes from shopping, dining, post office, hospital, and access on to major highways. Available for immediate move in. Easy to see. Call/ Text for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have any available units?
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have?
Some of 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 PISSARRO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College