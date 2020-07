Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Look no further this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features 2 large living areas and is upgraded with modern paint and laminate flooring in the bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen features all necessary appliances and boasts travertine flooring- perfect for those who love to cook. Enjoy the nice summer evenings on your covered back patio equipped with fully functional wet bar and counter tops. Don't miss this gorgeous home!