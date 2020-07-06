All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

7320 SWALLOW RUN

7320 Swallow Run · (407) 337-3985
Location

7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 803 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet in the master. Please note the furnishings are included. Washer and Dryer included. Close to all shopping, restaurants, highways. Near University Blvd and Goldenrod. Easy drive to UCF and Full Sail.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.

We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have any available units?
7320 SWALLOW RUN has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have?
Some of 7320 SWALLOW RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 SWALLOW RUN currently offering any rent specials?
7320 SWALLOW RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 SWALLOW RUN pet-friendly?
No, 7320 SWALLOW RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN offer parking?
Yes, 7320 SWALLOW RUN offers parking.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 SWALLOW RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have a pool?
Yes, 7320 SWALLOW RUN has a pool.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have accessible units?
No, 7320 SWALLOW RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 SWALLOW RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 SWALLOW RUN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7320 SWALLOW RUN has units with air conditioning.
