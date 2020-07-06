7320 SWALLOW RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet in the master. Please note the furnishings are included. Washer and Dryer included. Close to all shopping, restaurants, highways. Near University Blvd and Goldenrod. Easy drive to UCF and Full Sail.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.



We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.