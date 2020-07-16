6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Large 3000+ sqf house in the exclusive community of Glenmuir. Exclusive gated entrance welcomes you home to one of the finest communities in Windermere. This home boasts many upgrades including granite counter tops in the kitchen, butler pantry, stainless steel appliances. Fresh epoxy/flaked painted garage floor. Huge laundry/utility room with sink. Large corner lot on almost 1/3 acre. Master features large garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, slider to patio/garden area. Back yard includes a brand new outdoor kitchen, vinyl fence and new gates. Many more features. Community park/playground. Conveniently located near top rated schools, shopping and attractions. Call today for showing.