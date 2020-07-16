All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE

6439 Montclair Bluff Lane · (407) 716-5177
Location

6439 Montclair Bluff Lane, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Large 3000+ sqf house in the exclusive community of Glenmuir. Exclusive gated entrance welcomes you home to one of the finest communities in Windermere. This home boasts many upgrades including granite counter tops in the kitchen, butler pantry, stainless steel appliances. Fresh epoxy/flaked painted garage floor. Huge laundry/utility room with sink. Large corner lot on almost 1/3 acre. Master features large garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, slider to patio/garden area. Back yard includes a brand new outdoor kitchen, vinyl fence and new gates. Many more features. Community park/playground. Conveniently located near top rated schools, shopping and attractions. Call today for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have any available units?
6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have?
Some of 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE offers parking.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have a pool?
No, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have accessible units?
No, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6439 MONTCLAIR BLUFF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
