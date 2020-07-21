All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE

6126 Tremayne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6126 Tremayne Drive, Orange County, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
FURNISHED 4/4, Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bathroom has Garden Tub, Double Vanity and, Glass Shower, Loft in 2nd floor, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Open Patio, Balcony in 2nd floor, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Soccer Field, Tennis and Basketball Court, Playground, Lawn Care and Lawn Fertilization Included,Interior and Exterior Pest Control Included, Pets Ok Upon Owner’s Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2006, 3442 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have any available units?
6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have?
Some of 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way
Orange County, FL 32836
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College