6126 TREMAYNE DRIVE

Amenities
FURNISHED 4/4, Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bathroom has Garden Tub, Double Vanity and, Glass Shower, Loft in 2nd floor, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Open Patio, Balcony in 2nd floor, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Soccer Field, Tennis and Basketball Court, Playground, Lawn Care and Lawn Fertilization Included,Interior and Exterior Pest Control Included, Pets Ok Upon Owner’s Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2006, 3442 Sqft.