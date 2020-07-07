5925 Grand Coulee Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This DELIGHTFUL home features a large screened back porch with private pool, a huge kitchen area, and a bright and warm open concept interior with vaulted ceilings. Come take a look and fall in love with this CHARMING home. Your rent includes pool and lawn maintenance, so you can spend your time relaxing and enjoying the home's amenities and not worrying about maintaining the large yard. Save time commuting with easy access to HWY 408, just minutes from downtown Orlando. MUST SEE!!! This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



