5925 Grand Coulee Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

5925 Grand Coulee Road

5925 Grand Coulee Road · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5925 Grand Coulee Road, Orange County, FL 32810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5925 Grand Coulee Road · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This DELIGHTFUL home features a large screened back porch with private pool, a huge kitchen area, and a bright and warm open concept interior with vaulted ceilings. Come take a look and fall in love with this CHARMING home. Your rent includes pool and lawn maintenance, so you can spend your time relaxing and enjoying the home's amenities and not worrying about maintaining the large yard. Save time commuting with easy access to HWY 408, just minutes from downtown Orlando. MUST SEE!!! This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4693776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have any available units?
5925 Grand Coulee Road has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have?
Some of 5925 Grand Coulee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Grand Coulee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Grand Coulee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Grand Coulee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 Grand Coulee Road is pet friendly.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road offer parking?
No, 5925 Grand Coulee Road does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Grand Coulee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have a pool?
Yes, 5925 Grand Coulee Road has a pool.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have accessible units?
No, 5925 Grand Coulee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Grand Coulee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 Grand Coulee Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5925 Grand Coulee Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5925 Grand Coulee Road?
