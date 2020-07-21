All apartments in Orange County
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd

5819 Oxford Moor Boulevard · No Longer Available
5819 Oxford Moor Boulevard, Orange County, FL 34786

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Pool Home in Oxford Moor! - Beautiful and well-maintained executive 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH home located in the private GATED community of OXFORD MOOR in WINDERMERE! This home is full of immense natural light, beautiful WOOD FLOORS, a spacious GOURMET kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42” CABINETS with SLIDE-OUT SHELVES IN BASES, center ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR, and DESK. The kitchen overlooks the family room with GAS FIREPLACE, and towering 20-FOOT CEILINGS. The family room opens up to the SCREEN COVERED POOL. EXTERIOR HALF BATH and HUGE BACK YARD for all the outdoor activities. The MASTER BEDROOM is on the FIRST FLOOR and the remaining 4 BEDROOMS plus LOFT are upstairs. This elegant home also features a generous LAUNDRY ROOM WITH CABINETS, a 3-car garage, and one of the LARGEST LOTS, shy of ONE ACRE, immaculately maintained. IRRIGATED BY A WELL, the PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED yard will cost you less than $20 per month to keep its lush green color. This spacious home is located close to INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WINDERMERE PREP SCHOOL, ORLANDO’S THEME PARKS, shopping, I-4, SR 408 and the Florida Turnpike. A perfect home for living a luxurious Florida lifestyle is waiting for you! Schedule a showing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!

(RLNE4293041)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have any available units?
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have?
Some of 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd offers parking.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd has a pool.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 Oxford Moor Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
