5819 Oxford Moor Blvd

Beautiful Pool Home in Oxford Moor! - Beautiful and well-maintained executive 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH home located in the private GATED community of OXFORD MOOR in WINDERMERE! This home is full of immense natural light, beautiful WOOD FLOORS, a spacious GOURMET kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42” CABINETS with SLIDE-OUT SHELVES IN BASES, center ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR, and DESK. The kitchen overlooks the family room with GAS FIREPLACE, and towering 20-FOOT CEILINGS. The family room opens up to the SCREEN COVERED POOL. EXTERIOR HALF BATH and HUGE BACK YARD for all the outdoor activities. The MASTER BEDROOM is on the FIRST FLOOR and the remaining 4 BEDROOMS plus LOFT are upstairs. This elegant home also features a generous LAUNDRY ROOM WITH CABINETS, a 3-car garage, and one of the LARGEST LOTS, shy of ONE ACRE, immaculately maintained. IRRIGATED BY A WELL, the PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED yard will cost you less than $20 per month to keep its lush green color. This spacious home is located close to INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WINDERMERE PREP SCHOOL, ORLANDO’S THEME PARKS, shopping, I-4, SR 408 and the Florida Turnpike. A perfect home for living a luxurious Florida lifestyle is waiting for you! Schedule a showing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!



