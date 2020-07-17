5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Beautiful Lake Front Pool Home in Winderemere in "Kelso on Lake Butler" - This beautiful home 4 bd / 3 ba, 3397 square foot is a must see! This property features hardwood floors, game room with bar, dining area, screened pool and private boat ramp and dock with access to Cypress Lake. With a four-car garage, inside utility room and beautiful maintained lawn, this property is just waiting for you! Lawn Care and Pool Care Included!!



One Medium Dog Negotiable (under 45 lbs): $500 Pet Deposit + $500 Pet Fee

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)



(RLNE1832862)