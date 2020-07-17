All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY

5731 West Lake Butler Road · (407) 370-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5731 West Lake Butler Road, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Lake Front Pool Home in Winderemere in "Kelso on Lake Butler" - This beautiful home 4 bd / 3 ba, 3397 square foot is a must see! This property features hardwood floors, game room with bar, dining area, screened pool and private boat ramp and dock with access to Cypress Lake. With a four-car garage, inside utility room and beautiful maintained lawn, this property is just waiting for you! Lawn Care and Pool Care Included!!

One Medium Dog Negotiable (under 45 lbs): $500 Pet Deposit + $500 Pet Fee
Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

(RLNE1832862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5731 W. LAKE BUTLER RD. ORANGE COUNTY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity