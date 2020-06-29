All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE

5614 Craindale Drive · (407) 394-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5614 Craindale Drive, Orange County, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The house is located in the sought after community of Bay Park in the A­-rated Dr. Phillips school district. This lovely home sits on a lot backing a private park­like setting. Newly Renovated Spacious Island Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space and new Stainless Refrigerator and Dishwasher as well as a Dinette area with windows overlooking the pool and the back garden. Family Room features a built­in Entertainment Center, Fireplace, and provides french door access to your pool and spa with child safety fence and an oversized lanai. All living areas open to the pool making this a great house for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. The nicely sized bedrooms are a plus and one of the bedrooms has a custom-built library and desk which would make a perfect office space. Enjoy low electric bills due to this energy-efficient upgrade. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance. Ready for occupancy starting July 1st, 2020. Located Within Minutes of Dr. Philips Y, Fine Dining Restaurant Row, and grocery stores such as Publix, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. Close to major highways, Malls, Airport, and Downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have any available units?
5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity