5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

The house is located in the sought after community of Bay Park in the A­-rated Dr. Phillips school district. This lovely home sits on a lot backing a private park­like setting. Newly Renovated Spacious Island Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space and new Stainless Refrigerator and Dishwasher as well as a Dinette area with windows overlooking the pool and the back garden. Family Room features a built­in Entertainment Center, Fireplace, and provides french door access to your pool and spa with child safety fence and an oversized lanai. All living areas open to the pool making this a great house for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. The nicely sized bedrooms are a plus and one of the bedrooms has a custom-built library and desk which would make a perfect office space. Enjoy low electric bills due to this energy-efficient upgrade. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance. Ready for occupancy starting July 1st, 2020. Located Within Minutes of Dr. Philips Y, Fine Dining Restaurant Row, and grocery stores such as Publix, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. Close to major highways, Malls, Airport, and Downtown Orlando.