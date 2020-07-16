551 Gilbert Road

Amenities

*Video tour now available!* Move in ready home FOR RENT in highly sought after Winter Park Pines! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address. *Video tour now available!*



The wait is over move-in ready 3/2 home in Winter Park Pines is waiting for its next perfect tenant!



Home features:



A spacious floor plan, with an open concept kitchen to the family room

Fenced Yard

New Carpet in living space

Fireplace

A rated school system, which includes: Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High!



Setup your private tour of this home today!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



