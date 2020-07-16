All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

551 Gilbert Road

551 Gilbert Road · (321) 316-6819
Location

551 Gilbert Road, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 551 Gilbert Road · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Video tour now available!* Move in ready home FOR RENT in highly sought after Winter Park Pines! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address. *Video tour now available!*

The wait is over move-in ready 3/2 home in Winter Park Pines is waiting for its next perfect tenant!

Home features:

A spacious floor plan, with an open concept kitchen to the family room
Fenced Yard
New Carpet in living space
Fenced Yard
Fireplace
A rated school system, which includes: Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High!

Setup your private tour of this home today!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Gilbert Road have any available units?
551 Gilbert Road has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 551 Gilbert Road have?
Some of 551 Gilbert Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Gilbert Road currently offering any rent specials?
551 Gilbert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Gilbert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Gilbert Road is pet friendly.
Does 551 Gilbert Road offer parking?
No, 551 Gilbert Road does not offer parking.
Does 551 Gilbert Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 Gilbert Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Gilbert Road have a pool?
No, 551 Gilbert Road does not have a pool.
Does 551 Gilbert Road have accessible units?
No, 551 Gilbert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Gilbert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Gilbert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Gilbert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Gilbert Road does not have units with air conditioning.
