4627 Northern Dancer Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Lovely 3/2 East Orlando Home ~ Gated Community of Rybolt Reserve! - Available Now! Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings at 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info. *As per HOA, no students or unrelated tenants allowed.*



Rare opportunity to rent a meticulously maintained, previously owner-occupied home in the desirable GATED community of Rybolt Reserve! Situated in East Orlando near the Oviedo border with quick easy access to the 408 & 417! Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes, and Econ River Wilderness Area!



Open floor plan with split bedroom layout and vaulted ceilings in just about every room! You will be pleased to find beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main living space and all three bedrooms! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, side-by-side fridge, smooth-top range, and newer Bosch dishwasher! Plenty of space to entertain with two separate dining areas, living room, and den! French doors lead out to a fantastic screened-in patio that runs the entire width of the home! Private wooded views and a fully fenced backyard with storage shed! Enjoy energy savings from this newer roof (2017) and newer AC (2018)! Doing laundry is not so bad with a brand new high-end Kenmore washer/dryer set!



~ Application fee is $45.00 per adult



~ Please note, the community of Rybolt Reserve requires the following one-time fees to be paid prior to move-in:

HOA Lease fee of $100.00 payable to Rybolts Reserve HOA and

Processing fee of $200.00 payable to Community Management Specialists, Inc (CMS, Inc.)



