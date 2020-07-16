All apartments in Orange County
4627 Northern Dancer Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

4627 Northern Dancer Way

4627 Northern Dancer Way · (407) 986-5762
Location

4627 Northern Dancer Way, Orange County, FL 32826

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4627 Northern Dancer Way · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3/2 East Orlando Home ~ Gated Community of Rybolt Reserve! - Available Now! Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings at 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info. *As per HOA, no students or unrelated tenants allowed.*

Rare opportunity to rent a meticulously maintained, previously owner-occupied home in the desirable GATED community of Rybolt Reserve! Situated in East Orlando near the Oviedo border with quick easy access to the 408 & 417! Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes, and Econ River Wilderness Area!

Open floor plan with split bedroom layout and vaulted ceilings in just about every room! You will be pleased to find beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main living space and all three bedrooms! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, side-by-side fridge, smooth-top range, and newer Bosch dishwasher! Plenty of space to entertain with two separate dining areas, living room, and den! French doors lead out to a fantastic screened-in patio that runs the entire width of the home! Private wooded views and a fully fenced backyard with storage shed! Enjoy energy savings from this newer roof (2017) and newer AC (2018)! Doing laundry is not so bad with a brand new high-end Kenmore washer/dryer set!

~ Application fee is $45.00 per adult

~ Please note, the community of Rybolt Reserve requires the following one-time fees to be paid prior to move-in:
HOA Lease fee of $100.00 payable to Rybolts Reserve HOA and
Processing fee of $200.00 payable to Community Management Specialists, Inc (CMS, Inc.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have any available units?
4627 Northern Dancer Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have?
Some of 4627 Northern Dancer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Northern Dancer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Northern Dancer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Northern Dancer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4627 Northern Dancer Way is pet friendly.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way offer parking?
No, 4627 Northern Dancer Way does not offer parking.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 Northern Dancer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have a pool?
No, 4627 Northern Dancer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have accessible units?
No, 4627 Northern Dancer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 Northern Dancer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4627 Northern Dancer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4627 Northern Dancer Way has units with air conditioning.
