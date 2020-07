Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

University and Dean Road area, Make this lovely 2 bedroom in the community of Suncrest on a quiet cul-de-sac your home. Enjoy cool evenings in the screened back porch over looking the fenced backyard, Rent includes WASHER/DRYER and Lawn care. Applicants are to required to complete application which includes employment, resident and criminal history. Check with you local Orlando real estate professional for resident selection criteria and showing availability.