4032 Bolinas Court

MUST SEE 4/2.5 with yard included - Come and enjoy this two story single family home with spacious living areas. There is a open plan, updated kitchen with great appliances and updated bathrooms. It is a 4/2.5, with the master downstairs and an attached garage, located on a cul de sac. Entertain on the private back paved yard and relax knowing the yard care is included in your lease! This is a must see in a really convenient location! Questions or to schedule a showing appointment, please contact Angela at (407) 701-7183. Rental applications available at KWRentsOrlando.com.



No Cats Allowed



