Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

4002 Dolomite St. - This beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome is loaded with upgrades. Granite countertops, new cabinets, and new carpet. The property is located minutes from downtown and Millenia. Give us a call you'll be happy you did.



Requirements:

No Evictions

No Landlord Collection

No Bankruptcy

Financials: 2.5 times the rent



Please contact George Bateman at 407.283.7133

Email: George@rentprosper.com



(RLNE3877917)