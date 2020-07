Amenities

Listing Agent: Miriam L. Hernandez miriamlucia.hdz@gmail.com 786-387-1651 - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a nicely updated kitchen with custom wood cabinets and tile back splash. A built in breakfast bar that

seats 4. High ceilings in the living area to gives the room a spacious open feel. Lots of natural light. The laundry room has extra storage space.

The fenced back yard has plenty of room for you and your family. Easy drive to shopping and dining and to the Airport. Also easy access to the

528 and 417.



(RLNE5873067)