329 ALSTON DRIVE
329 ALSTON DRIVE

329 Alston Drive · No Longer Available
329 Alston Drive, Orange County, FL 32835

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
Country Living in Metro West. 1/2 Duplex 2 Story Townhouse style with 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath , Private Screened Patio for relaxing evenings. Close to 408,downtown area, Dr. Phillips, and great restaurants and shopping areas.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

