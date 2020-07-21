Country Living in Metro West. 1/2 Duplex 2 Story Townhouse style with 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath , Private Screened Patio for relaxing evenings. Close to 408,downtown area, Dr. Phillips, and great restaurants and shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 ALSTON DRIVE have any available units?
329 ALSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 329 ALSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 329 ALSTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 ALSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
329 ALSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.