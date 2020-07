Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This outstanding POOL HOME is located in the exclusive gated community of "Windermere Ridge". On Cull-de-sac, two 2 car garages, huge screen enclosed pool, with extra water features and spa. Huge master suite down stairs, gourmet kitchen open to large family room with view of the pool. Volume ceilings, crown molding, office, bonus area upstairs. Great schools, lawn and pool care are included in the monthly rent, call today for a tour.