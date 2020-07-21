3156 Knotty Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/19 Student & Roommate Friendly 4 bedroom home - Property Id: 136558



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - Student and roommate friendly



BRAND NEW KITCHEN & FLOORING !!!



6 miles from UCF, 3 miles from Valencia, 1/2 mile from Full Sail. Right off of University Avenue and Forsyth Rd. Great home for roommates & students looking for quite neighborhood and a well taken care of home!



4 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 car garage remodeled home. The home has 1700 square feet with a large brand new kitchen with granite counters, living area and huge fenced back yard with lots of trees. All appliances included. Tile in kitchen and baths with new wood plank tile in living room and hallway.



Credit and background checks will be conducted as well as rental history.

Security Deposit: $2250 upon signing of the lease and holding of property.

Minimum 1 year lease



Lawn Maintenance included

Owner managed



Serious inquiries contact Kim at 407-701-0202

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136558p

No Pets Allowed



