Orange County, FL
3156 Knotty Pine Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

3156 Knotty Pine Avenue

3156 Knottypine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Knottypine Ave, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Available 08/01/19 Student & Roommate Friendly 4 bedroom home - Property Id: 136558

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - Student and roommate friendly

BRAND NEW KITCHEN & FLOORING !!!

6 miles from UCF, 3 miles from Valencia, 1/2 mile from Full Sail. Right off of University Avenue and Forsyth Rd. Great home for roommates & students looking for quite neighborhood and a well taken care of home!

4 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 car garage remodeled home. The home has 1700 square feet with a large brand new kitchen with granite counters, living area and huge fenced back yard with lots of trees. All appliances included. Tile in kitchen and baths with new wood plank tile in living room and hallway.

Credit and background checks will be conducted as well as rental history.
Security Deposit: $2250 upon signing of the lease and holding of property.
Minimum 1 year lease

Lawn Maintenance included
Owner managed

Serious inquiries contact Kim at 407-701-0202
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136558p
Property Id 136558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

