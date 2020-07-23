All apartments in Orange County
3048 Unkaterri Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:09 PM

3048 Unkaterri Lane

3048 Unkaterri Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3048 Unkaterri Lane, Orange County, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Unfurnished, 1300 sf, two bedroom, two bath room and bonus room or office duplex. Large rooms and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Home on cul-de-sac close to community center. Yard maintenance included in rent. Home has large screened in patio, very secluded feel. Ft. Gatlin Recreational Complex is within walking distance with access to pool, ball courts, fitness center and many other programs for all ages. Located in central Orlando off of Lake Margaret Road and Bumby. NO PETS ALLOWED

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/9/21

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have any available units?
3048 Unkaterri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have?
Some of 3048 Unkaterri Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Unkaterri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Unkaterri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Unkaterri Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane offer parking?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3048 Unkaterri Lane has a pool.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have accessible units?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Unkaterri Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Unkaterri Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
