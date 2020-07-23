3048 Unkaterri Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Unfurnished, 1300 sf, two bedroom, two bath room and bonus room or office duplex. Large rooms and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Home on cul-de-sac close to community center. Yard maintenance included in rent. Home has large screened in patio, very secluded feel. Ft. Gatlin Recreational Complex is within walking distance with access to pool, ball courts, fitness center and many other programs for all ages. Located in central Orlando off of Lake Margaret Road and Bumby. NO PETS ALLOWED



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Ask me about HOA applications for this property



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/9/21



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

